Barclays PLC Has $4 Million Stock Holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,834 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.24% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $3,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALEX. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,130,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,713,000 after purchasing an additional 521,436 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 273,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 15,970 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 1.1% in the third quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 309,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 12.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 90,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 9,898 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alexander & Baldwin stock opened at $22.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.57 and a beta of 1.34. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $26.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 9.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.43%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALEX. TheStreet lowered Alexander & Baldwin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

