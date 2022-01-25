Barclays PLC Increases Stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.11% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $4,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ABG. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $168.58 on Tuesday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.96 and a fifty-two week high of $230.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.93.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $1.00. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 43.39% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 25.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

