Barclays PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Barclays PLC lowered its holdings in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,412 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.14% of United Community Banks worth $4,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UCBI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in United Community Banks by 16.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 15,947 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Community Banks during the first quarter worth approximately $165,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in United Community Banks by 30.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 97,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 23,037 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in United Community Banks by 11.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in United Community Banks by 16.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $363,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

UCBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on United Community Banks from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

NASDAQ UCBI opened at $35.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.81. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.62 and a 1-year high of $39.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). United Community Banks had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

