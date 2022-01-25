Barclays PLC Purchases 19,084 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,084 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.11% of Haemonetics worth $4,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 130.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 161.7% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 112.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 98.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HAE opened at $49.96 on Tuesday. Haemonetics Co. has a 1 year low of $47.06 and a 1 year high of $142.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.27, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.05.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.85 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HAE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Haemonetics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.11.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

