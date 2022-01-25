Barclays PLC Purchases 19,084 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,084 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.11% of Haemonetics worth $4,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 130.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 161.7% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 112.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 98.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:HAE opened at $49.96 on Tuesday. Haemonetics Co. has a 1 year low of $47.06 and a 1 year high of $142.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.27, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.05.
Several research analysts have recently commented on HAE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Haemonetics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.11.
Haemonetics Profile
Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.
