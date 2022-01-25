Barclays PLC Purchases 64,331 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 137.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,331 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.13% of PagerDuty worth $4,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in PagerDuty during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PagerDuty by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in PagerDuty during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $44,060.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $2,957,053.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,293 shares of company stock valued at $7,505,869 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PD. Zacks Investment Research cut PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 11th. TD Securities upgraded PagerDuty to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on PagerDuty from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on PagerDuty from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.04.

Shares of PD stock opened at $32.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -27.14 and a beta of 1.24. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.76 and a 12-month high of $58.36.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $71.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.10 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.41% and a negative return on equity of 33.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

