Barclays PLC Raises Stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,647 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.14% of J & J Snack Foods worth $4,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JJSF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock.

JJSF stock opened at $152.67 on Tuesday. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a one year low of $134.68 and a one year high of $181.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.65 and a beta of 0.62.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $323.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.30 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 4.86%. J & J Snack Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.633 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 87.24%.

In related news, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $401,706.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marjorie Shreiber Roshkoff sold 773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $107,447.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J & J Snack Foods Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

