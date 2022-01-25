Barclays PLC Raises Stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 78.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,556 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.13% of Spire worth $4,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SR. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Spire during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Spire during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Spire during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spire during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Spire by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spire alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Spire from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Spire from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.22.

Shares of Spire stock opened at $63.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.82. Spire Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.29 and a 12 month high of $77.95.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.89 million. Spire had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.685 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.13%.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.