Barclays PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,210 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.13% of Hillenbrand worth $4,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hillenbrand by 6.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,262,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,216,000 after purchasing an additional 504,585 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Hillenbrand by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,394,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,546,000 after purchasing an additional 64,105 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Hillenbrand by 2.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,803,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,940,000 after purchasing an additional 51,019 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hillenbrand by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,880,000 after purchasing an additional 41,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Hillenbrand by 7.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,087,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,936,000 after purchasing an additional 71,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

HI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

HI opened at $47.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.30 and a 52-week high of $54.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.51.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The company had revenue of $754.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Hillenbrand’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.218 per share. This is an increase from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is currently 26.28%.

In other news, VP Christopher H. Trainor sold 7,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $394,316.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas R. Farrell sold 3,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $185,330.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 261,690 shares of company stock valued at $13,326,224 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

