Barclays PLC Raises Stock Position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,944 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.16% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $4,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VSH. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 111.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 100.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 13.4% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 7.5% during the third quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $20.69 on Tuesday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.12.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $813.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.73 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Vishay Intertechnology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is presently 19.42%.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

