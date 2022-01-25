Barclays PLC Raises Stock Position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 71.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,446 shares of the local business review company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,188 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.15% of Yelp worth $4,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Yelp by 0.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,067 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 19,543 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,160 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,879 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,541 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yelp alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on YELP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Yelp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Yelp from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Yelp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yelp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.69.

NYSE YELP opened at $33.59 on Tuesday. Yelp Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.81 and a 52 week high of $43.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 71.47 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.87.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The local business review company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. Yelp had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $269.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Yelp news, insider Vivek Patel sold 6,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $219,970.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $152,793.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

About Yelp

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.