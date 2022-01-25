Barclays PLC Reduces Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,808 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.08% of Douglas Emmett worth $4,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 3.8% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 4.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 1.9% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 38,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 5.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

DEI stock opened at $31.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 90.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.83. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.15 and a 1-year high of $36.97.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 7.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 320.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

