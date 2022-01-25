Barclays PLC Reduces Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Barclays PLC cut its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 53.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 145,414 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.05% of Gentex worth $4,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Gentex by 308.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Gentex by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Gentex by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Gentex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GNTX opened at $32.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.00. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.40 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.95.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Gentex had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Gentex’s payout ratio is presently 27.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.65.

In related news, Director James H. Wallace sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $253,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary F. Goode sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $221,216.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $753,364 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

