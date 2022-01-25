Barclays PLC Sells 23,388 Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Barclays PLC decreased its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,388 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $4,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold during the third quarter valued at about $174,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold during the second quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold during the third quarter valued at about $249,000. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KL stock opened at $39.73 on Tuesday. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 1-year low of $31.72 and a 1-year high of $46.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.53 and its 200 day moving average is $41.39. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.65.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $666.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.31 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 34.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares lowered Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.22.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake Mine. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

