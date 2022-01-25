Barclays PLC Sells 29,211 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,011 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,211 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.13% of Simmons First National worth $4,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Simmons First National by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Simmons First National by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Simmons First National by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Simmons First National by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Simmons First National by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 239,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National stock opened at $29.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.80. Simmons First National Co. has a 12-month low of $24.33 and a 12-month high of $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 31.64%. The business had revenue of $193.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.35%.

In other Simmons First National news, EVP Paul D. Kanneman sold 5,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $173,897.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SFNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Simmons First National to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Simmons First National Profile

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

