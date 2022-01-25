Barclays PLC Sells 41,235 Shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK)

Barclays PLC cut its stake in shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 650,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,235 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 1.27% of Urban One worth $4,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Urban One by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Urban One by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 7,065 shares in the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC increased its holdings in Urban One by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 2,413,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,439,000 after buying an additional 12,121 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Urban One in the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Urban One in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UONEK opened at $3.48 on Tuesday. Urban One, Inc. has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $7.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.56. The company has a market cap of $178.57 million, a P/E ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $111.46 million for the quarter. Urban One had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 13.72%.

About Urban One

Urban One, Inc is a multi-media company, which engages in the radio broadcasting operation that targets African-American and urban listeners. It operates through the following segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes all the broadcasting related operations.

