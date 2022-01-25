Barclays PLC Sells 6,194 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,068 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,194 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.06% of Woodward worth $4,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 415.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 59.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.50.

Woodward stock opened at $112.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.03. Woodward, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $130.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.64.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $570.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Woodward news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,121,068.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

