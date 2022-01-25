Barclays PLC Sells 842,776 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 208,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 842,776 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $4,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ICLN. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 9,966 shares in the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 7,788 shares in the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 547,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,862,000 after buying an additional 56,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,929,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,261,000 after buying an additional 381,917 shares in the last quarter.

ICLN opened at $18.37 on Tuesday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $33.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.52.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

