Barclays PLC Sells 8,595 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Barclays PLC trimmed its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 27.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,595 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.05% of WEX worth $3,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in WEX by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,214,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $817,133,000 after purchasing an additional 72,529 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of WEX by 33.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,176,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $615,916,000 after buying an additional 791,028 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEX by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,150,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,985,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of WEX by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,118,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,848,000 after purchasing an additional 102,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEX by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 583,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,175,000 after purchasing an additional 71,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on WEX from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on WEX from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays cut their price target on WEX from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.21.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $149.32 on Tuesday. WEX Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.01 and a 52-week high of $234.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of -29.57, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.50.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.17. WEX had a positive return on equity of 15.97% and a negative net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $482.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. WEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

