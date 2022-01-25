Barings LLC Acquires 1,132 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Barings LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,929 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 171,284 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,670,000 after acquiring an additional 13,207 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 30,777 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,769,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,417 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 130,530 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $28,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,750,601 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $386,725,000 after acquiring an additional 55,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.33.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $245.10 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $245.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.04. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $193.14 and a 1 year high of $256.11. The company has a market capitalization of $157.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

