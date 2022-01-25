Barings LLC Acquires 5,109 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Barings LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 468,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,426,000 after acquiring an additional 52,949 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,319,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,632,000 after acquiring an additional 685,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 463,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,031,000 after acquiring an additional 41,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK opened at $78.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.49. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 97.53%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $2,149,731.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

