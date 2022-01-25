Barings LLC Buys 4,923 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Barings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 81.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,832,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,372,196,000 after buying an additional 1,269,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,929,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,713,997,000 after purchasing an additional 536,032 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 74,551,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,388,259,000 after buying an additional 4,609,738 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,455,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,461,957,000 after purchasing an additional 765,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,432,049,000 after acquiring an additional 120,060 shares during the period. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of PM stock opened at $100.58 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $78.34 and a one year high of $106.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.81%.

PM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Read More: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.