Barings LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Barings LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 35.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,202,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,298,931,000 after purchasing an additional 503,813 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after acquiring an additional 9,687 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 50,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 13,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN stock opened at $178.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $202.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.39.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.05%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.14.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.