Barings LLC Has $2.59 Million Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Barings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,468 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SWK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 13.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 40.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 230.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 57.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,431,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

SWK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.58.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $178.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.09. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.43 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

