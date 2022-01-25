Barings LLC Lowers Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Barings LLC lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,538 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,072 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,469,084,000 after buying an additional 25,849,299 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $356,207,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,065,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,916,885 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,543,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812,329 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,286,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,789,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.42.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T stock opened at $26.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.07 billion, a PE ratio of 219.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 1,733.48%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

