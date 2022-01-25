Barings LLC Purchases 2,332 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Barings LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 110.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,442 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 0.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,055,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 10.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 98,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,198,000 after buying an additional 9,096 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter worth $133,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 5.4% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 159 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Broadcom from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Broadcom from $550.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $658.65.

Broadcom stock opened at $541.58 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $419.14 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $604.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $536.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $223.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.33%.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

