Barings LLC Purchases 6,895 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Barings LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 73.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,895 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.85.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $161.30 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The company has a market capitalization of $390.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.62%.

In other news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $1,468,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,400 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $496,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 301,223 shares of company stock valued at $46,591,253 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

