Barings LLC Raises Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Barings LLC grew its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 255.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Synopsys by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.00.

In related news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 8,948 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total transaction of $3,259,219.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 34,488 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.22, for a total value of $12,561,219.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 236,722 shares of company stock worth $85,114,661 over the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SNPS stock opened at $308.34 on Tuesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.69 and a twelve month high of $377.60. The company has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.97, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $323.47.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

