Barings LLC Trims Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Barings LLC reduced its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,117 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

TSN stock opened at $90.65 on Tuesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.59 and a 12 month high of $94.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.52. The stock has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TSN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

In related news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total transaction of $8,485,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $498,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 137,514 shares of company stock worth $11,678,222. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

