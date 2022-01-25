Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Trading Down 10.2%

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) was down 10.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.08 and last traded at $8.08. Approximately 2,266 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 4,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.66.

About Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPF)

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

