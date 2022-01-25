Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC reduced its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 542,339 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 29,539 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $9,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,709,307 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $66,954,000 after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,988,000. Marathon Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 1,765.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 186,550 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 176,550 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 108,138 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $808,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOLD opened at $19.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $17.27 and a 12-month high of $25.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.33.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.16.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

