BASIC (BASIC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $222,470.00

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. During the last week, BASIC has traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar. One BASIC coin can now be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BASIC has a market cap of $27.70 million and $222,470.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00041742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006396 BTC.

About BASIC

BASIC is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 6,490,920,166 coins. The official website for BASIC is basic.finance . The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

Buying and Selling BASIC

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

