Bata (BTA) Price Tops $0.0179 on Exchanges

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded down 56.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 25th. In the last week, Bata has traded 57.5% lower against the dollar. One Bata coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges. Bata has a total market capitalization of $90,607.86 and approximately $16.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $108.61 or 0.00290707 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00009571 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003684 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Bata Profile

Bata (BTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bata is bata.io . The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bata’s official message board is medium.com/@bata.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bata (BTA) is a peer-to-peer currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. BTA is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities. Mathematics secures the network and empowers individuals to control their own finances. BTA features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency than the leading math-based currencies. BTA has substantial industry support, trade volume and liquidity, BTA is a proven medium of commerce complementary to Bitcoin (BTC). Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Bata Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bata using one of the exchanges listed above.

