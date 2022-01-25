Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €111.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) has been given a €111.00 ($126.14) price objective by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BMW. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €123.00 ($139.77) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($105.68) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($96.59) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Nord/LB set a €98.00 ($111.36) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($153.41) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €103.79 ($117.94).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down €4.08 ($4.64) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €91.48 ($103.95). 2,185,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.44. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €68.36 ($77.68) and a 12 month high of €100.42 ($114.11). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €92.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €86.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

