Beacon Market Cap Reaches $461,282.96 (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. In the last seven days, Beacon has traded down 13.8% against the dollar. Beacon has a total market cap of $461,282.96 and $5,602.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beacon coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000703 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00022007 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000232 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000174 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Beacon

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

Beacon Coin Trading

