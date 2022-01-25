Beat Kahli Buys 25,000 Shares of VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Stock

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Beat Kahli bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.11 per share, with a total value of $252,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 20th, Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.03 per share, with a total value of $100,300.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Beat Kahli acquired 20,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00.

On Friday, January 14th, Beat Kahli bought 32,139 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.37 per share, with a total value of $333,281.43.

On Friday, November 12th, Beat Kahli purchased 7,771 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,867.58.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $127,300.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Beat Kahli bought 7,746 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.45 per share, for a total transaction of $96,437.70.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.87 per share, with a total value of $118,700.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Beat Kahli acquired 15,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.43 per share, with a total value of $171,450.00.

VOXX International stock opened at $10.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 1.33. VOXX International Co. has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $27.78.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $191.87 million during the quarter. VOXX International had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 2.47%.

Separately, Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of VOXX International in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE grew its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,953,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,365,000 after purchasing an additional 566,136 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in VOXX International by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,085,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,431,000 after acquiring an additional 7,342 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in VOXX International by 16.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 860,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after acquiring an additional 121,300 shares during the period. Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of VOXX International during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,208,000. Finally, Kylin Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VOXX International during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,208,000. 58.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VOXX International Company Profile

Voxx International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.

