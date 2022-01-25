BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Down 7.6%

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)’s stock price traded down 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $227.37 and last traded at $229.99. 6,280 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 269,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $248.85.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BeiGene from $407.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, CLSA upgraded BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BeiGene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $288.33 and a 200-day moving average of $321.88.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($4.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.70) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $206.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.70 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 122.41% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. Equities analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.64 EPS for the current year.

In other BeiGene news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.34, for a total transaction of $572,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,049 shares of company stock worth $1,366,713 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BGNE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in BeiGene by 204.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BeiGene during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in BeiGene during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in BeiGene by 16.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in BeiGene by 25.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 54.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BeiGene Company Profile (NASDAQ:BGNE)

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

