BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) Price Target Increased to CHF 403 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Jan 25th, 2022

BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from CHF 366 to CHF 403 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BLHWF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BELIMO from CHF 4 to CHF 5 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of BELIMO from CHF 299 to CHF 325 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.75.

BLHWF remained flat at $$500.26 on Tuesday. BELIMO has a 12 month low of $400.00 and a 12 month high of $7,916.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $553.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $524.33.

BELIMO Company Profile

BELIMO Holding AG engages in the development, production, and marketing of actuator solutions for controlling heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems. It operates through the following reportable segments: Europe, Americas, Asia Pacific, and Shared Services. The Europe, Americas, AsiaPacific segments engages in the distribution and sale of Belimo products.

Analyst Recommendations for BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF)

