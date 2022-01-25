BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) Price Target Increased to CHF 403 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from CHF 366 to CHF 403 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BLHWF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BELIMO from CHF 4 to CHF 5 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of BELIMO from CHF 299 to CHF 325 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.75.

BLHWF remained flat at $$500.26 on Tuesday. BELIMO has a 12 month low of $400.00 and a 12 month high of $7,916.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $553.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $524.33.

BELIMO Holding AG engages in the development, production, and marketing of actuator solutions for controlling heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems. It operates through the following reportable segments: Europe, Americas, Asia Pacific, and Shared Services. The Europe, Americas, AsiaPacific segments engages in the distribution and sale of Belimo products.

