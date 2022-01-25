BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) PT Raised to CHF 5 at Morgan Stanley

BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from CHF 4 to CHF 5 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group lifted their target price on BELIMO from CHF 299 to CHF 325 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.33.

OTCMKTS:BLHWF remained flat at $$500.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $553.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $524.33. BELIMO has a 1 year low of $400.00 and a 1 year high of $7,916.50.

BELIMO Holding AG engages in the development, production, and marketing of actuator solutions for controlling heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems. It operates through the following reportable segments: Europe, Americas, Asia Pacific, and Shared Services. The Europe, Americas, AsiaPacific segments engages in the distribution and sale of Belimo products.

