Bellway (LON:BWY) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,277.13

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,277.13 ($44.21) and traded as low as GBX 2,785 ($37.57). Bellway shares last traded at GBX 2,803 ($37.82), with a volume of 610,861 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BWY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,200 ($56.66) to GBX 4,360 ($58.82) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,160 ($56.13) target price on shares of Bellway in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,920 ($52.89) target price on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,180 ($56.40) to GBX 4,230 ($57.07) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,920 ($52.89) target price on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,936.92 ($53.12).

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.46 billion and a PE ratio of 8.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,188.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,277.13.

In related news, insider Jason Honeyman purchased 3,373 shares of Bellway stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,161 ($42.65) per share, with a total value of £106,620.53 ($143,848.53).

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

