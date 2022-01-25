Benjamin Silbermann Sells 56,960 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 56,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $1,707,091.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:PINS traded down $2.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.46. 17,701,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,656,597. The company has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.09. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.75 and a 1-year high of $89.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.08 and a 200 day moving average of $49.59.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $632.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.10 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pinterest from $77.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Pinterest from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Pinterest in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Burleson & Company LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 491,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,862,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 50,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 23,303 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 198.8% in the 4th quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

