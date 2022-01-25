Berkeley Energia (LON:BKY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.05

Shares of Berkeley Energia Limited (LON:BKY) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 12.05 ($0.16) and traded as high as GBX 12.50 ($0.17). Berkeley Energia shares last traded at GBX 12.25 ($0.17), with a volume of 315,135 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £31.73 million and a PE ratio of -1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 12.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,657.10.

About Berkeley Energia (LON:BKY)

Berkeley Energia Limited engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties in Spain. It primarily holds interest in the Salamanca project located in western Spain. The company was formerly known as Berkeley Energy Limited and changed its name to Berkeley Energia Limited in November 2015.

