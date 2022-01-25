Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Shares Down 6.9%

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) was down 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.61 and last traded at $8.65. Approximately 8,624 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,879,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.29.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BLI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $66.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.02. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $592.43 million, a P/E ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.94.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 28.16% and a negative net margin of 78.76%. The business had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Berkeley Lights’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Rothman purchased 4,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.35 per share, for a total transaction of $97,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 20,704 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.15 per share, with a total value of $500,001.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 40.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 47.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 1.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 92,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the second quarter worth approximately $344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

