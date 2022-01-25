Berry Data 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $110,638.00 (BRY)

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Berry Data coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00001073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Berry Data has a market cap of $790,821.03 and $110,638.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Berry Data has traded down 28% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002715 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00050313 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,444.94 or 0.06633221 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00054647 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,859.58 or 1.00001692 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00049320 BTC.

Berry Data Coin Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Berry Data Coin Trading

