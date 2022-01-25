Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,371 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Berry Global Group worth $12,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the second quarter worth $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Berry Global Group by 85.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 38.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 93,000.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.27.

Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $68.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.65 and a 12-month high of $74.73. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,035,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.