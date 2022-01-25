BetterBetting 24 Hour Volume Reaches $333,228.00 (BETR)

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. During the last week, BetterBetting has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One BetterBetting coin can currently be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00001373 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BetterBetting has a market cap of $232.69 million and $333,228.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About BetterBetting

BETR is a coin. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 coins and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 coins. BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here . BetterBetting’s official website is www.betterbetting.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BetterBetting is a decentralized sports betting marketplace that uses the BETR token as its betting currency. BetterBetting aims to establish truly decentralised online sports betting. “

