BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 298,239 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 4,702,492 shares.The stock last traded at $63.32 and had previously closed at $64.55.

BBL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $58.50 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.32.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 10,902 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,068,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 19,736 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Company Profile (NYSE:BBL)

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

