BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Stock Holdings Decreased by Hoey Investments Inc.

Hoey Investments Inc. reduced its position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,614 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 11,043 shares during the quarter. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the third quarter worth $64,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 63.9% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,475 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BHP traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.36. 205,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,240,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.13. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $51.88 and a 1-year high of $82.07.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BHP. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($32.38) to GBX 2,300 ($31.03) in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $620.50.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

