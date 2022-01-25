BHPCoin (BHP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.76 Million

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last week, BHPCoin has traded 39% lower against the US dollar. One BHPCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000509 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BHPCoin has a market cap of $3.76 million and approximately $29,435.00 worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00050355 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,438.24 or 0.06649184 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00056942 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,664.94 or 0.99986911 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003302 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006349 BTC.

BHPCoin Coin Profile

BHPCoin’s genesis date was April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. BHPCoin’s official website is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html . BHPCoin’s official message board is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html . BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

BHPCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BHPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BHPCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BHPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

