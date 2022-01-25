Big Digital Shares (BDS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $454,118.20

Big Digital Shares (CURRENCY:BDS) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 25th. Over the last week, Big Digital Shares has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. Big Digital Shares has a total market capitalization of $454,118.20 and approximately $12,376.00 worth of Big Digital Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Big Digital Shares coin can now be purchased for about $0.0091 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00050710 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,487.78 or 0.06654190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00055791 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,360.13 or 0.99928976 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003270 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00049331 BTC.

About Big Digital Shares

Big Digital Shares’ total supply is 450,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Big Digital Shares’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Big Digital Shares Coin Trading

