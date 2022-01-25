Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Trading 2.7% Higher

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) traded up 2.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.12 and last traded at $43.88. 5,013 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,164,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.72.

BIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Big Lots from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.22.

Get Big Lots alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.02.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. Big Lots had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 19.48%.

Big Lots declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIG. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Big Lots by 137.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,867,000 after acquiring an additional 341,116 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Big Lots by 123.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 312,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,468,000 after acquiring an additional 172,824 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Big Lots by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,431,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,494,000 after acquiring an additional 119,085 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Big Lots by 61.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 279,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,119,000 after acquiring an additional 106,277 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Big Lots during the second quarter worth about $5,951,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

About Big Lots (NYSE:BIG)

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.